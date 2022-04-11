No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners.
The corporation made this admission after UPERC asked it last week to submit a report on the status of installation of meters at the department’s employees’ premises, in keeping with the commission’s earlier directions.
The commission had also asked UPPCL to file a slab-wise tariff revision proposal while seeking clarifications on some issues in the annual revenue requirement (ARR) proposal it submitted to the commission a month ago.
“The UPPCL has not filed the tariff revision proposal but admitted that no power personnel had metered supply. It requested the commission to allow it the time till March 2023 to install meters at all the power employees’ residences,” a UPERC official said.
The Electricity Act, 2003, he said, prohibited unmetered power supply to any consumer.
The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state’s various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma demanded the UPERC begin suo moto proceedings for downward revision of power tariff and also direct the UPPCL to launch a drive to install meters at the staff’s premises as early as possible.
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday. Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Social activist Ekta Shekhar were present at the ghat.
UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday. The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended. Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, lineman Gokul (42) made a video levelling the allegations.
Prayagraj fire department issues tips for women to check LPG leakage
Determined to put a check on frequent incidents of fire outbreaks due to different reasons, including leakage of LPG cylinders in household kitchens in summers, the fire department has been carrying out an awareness campaign with special focus on housewives. The fire department has issued some tips for women to ensure no leakage takes place from LPG cylinders. Although no one was hurt in the incident, goods worth several lakh were gutted.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park soon to get a makeover
Mumbai The Maharashtra government is planning a makeover of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and has directed the state forest department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same. It has estimated a cost of ₹400 crore for the makeover project, the officials said. “Change the face of SGNP in such a way that not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it should also attract foreign tourists,” Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
