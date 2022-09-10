No return to SP now, enough of deceit: Shivpal Yadav

PRAYAGRAJ: National president of the Progressive Samajwadi Party-Lohia Shivpal Yadav said on Friday that he would never return to the Samajwadi Party (SP). Shivpal claimed that that he had received many deceptions in SP. “Now there is no question of returning to this party,” he said.

Former UP cabinet minister Shivpal Yadav arrived in Prayagraj on Friday and inaugurated the office of Progressive Samajwadi Party ‘Lohia’ in Jhunsi.

On his arrival, his party workers accorded him a warm welcome at various sites between Phaphamau and Jhunsi.

During this, when asked about his coming closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivpal said that at present he was working to strengthen his organization. “But when the time comes, I will consider with whom I should be. However, it is definitely certain that now I will never go to the SP in my lifetime because I have met a lot of deceit from this party,” he said.

The statement comes just a day after he ruled out possibilities of any pre or post poll alliance with SP in Lucknow and shared that his party would henceforth contest all future polls starting with the municipal elections to the 2024 parliamentary elections with full energy and force.

These days, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is working to bring the socialists on one platform. On this, Shivpal said that till now Nitish had not contacted him. “I will see if we are contacted by him,” he added.

Shivpal Yadav will attend the ceremonies being organised to mark the first death anniversary of Mahant Narendra Giri, former president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, at Baghambari Math on Saturday.