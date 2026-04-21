No shade, no water: Where are LMC’s cooling centres amid heat?

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has failed to roll out dedicated cooling centres at major intersections to provide relief for street dwellers from the scorching heat, featuring air coolers, cool drinking water and ORS even as the city’s maximum temperature crossed 41°C on Monday. A commuter covers his face to combat the heat. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Even as the mercury soared to 41.6 degrees Celsius, key intersections lack basic relief measures such as water pots, shaded canopies and cooling points, raising concerns over civic body’s preparedness to tackle the heatwave.

A ground survey by Hindustan Times at major locations, including 1090, Mithaiwala, Patrakarpuram, Burlington and Gole Market crossings, found no functional facilities for drinking water or shade. Pedestrians, delivery workers, rickshaw pullers and cyclists continue to struggle, relying on shopkeepers or purchasing bottled water to cope with dehydration.

Rishi Saini, a delivery executive, said he has started carrying water from home but runs out of it by mid day. “I request customers or nearby shopkeepers to refill my bottle during deliveries as working continuously in this heat becomes difficult,” he said.

Harshit Solanki, a sales executive, said the rising cost of buying water daily is adding to his financial burden. “I either depend on restaurants to refill my bottle or search for any available public water points,” he said.

The situation highlights a clear gap compared to last year’s early intervention.

On May 17, 2025, the Jalkal department had installed water pots and canopies at key intersections, ensuring regular supply of clean drinking water. The civic body had also set up cooling points at GST Bhawan, GPO–Vidhan Sabha Road, Bhargav Petrol Pump Road and the municipal headquarters. Additionally, 25 night shelters were upgraded to provide cold drinking water and daytime resting spaces to reduce heat-related health risks.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said LMC is preparing to launch cooling centres soon. “We are identifying locations and the cooling centres are likely to start by next week. Additional facilities will also be included,” he added.