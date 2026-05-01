No visible improvement in workers’ condition: Mayawati on Labour Day

Extending greetings on the International Labour Day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said although workers are making a tremendous contribution to the national building, but ‘they face hardships and employment uncertainties due to outsourcing and hire-and-fire system’.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

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In a post on X, she wrote: “Although no expected improvement in the condition of male/female workers and labourers across the country has been visible despite efforts, the importance of ‘Labour Day’ cannot be denied even today. On this occasion, heartfelt congratulations to all the toiling masses engaged in daily life struggles and good wishes for their ‘better days’ ahead.”

“The policies of the government have an adverse impact not only on the upbringing of the families of the labourers but also on their education and health. In the pursuit of development, not just the workers’ future but their life as well as those of their families are at stake, which does not seem right at all,” Mayawati claimed.

“At the same time, women workers in particular do not get a truly safe environment, which remains a matter of concern in India. On May Day, there is an appeal to all governments to ensure the rightful participation of the worker/labour class in the country’s development. After all, the BSP’s struggle is and will remain dedicated to the rights of those very toiling Bahujan community,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate post, the BSP chief paid tribute to Gautam Buddha on his birth anniversary. “It is the responsibility of the governments to immediately address the difficulties faced by the followers of Gautam Buddha and resolve them,” Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post, the BSP chief paid tribute to Gautam Buddha on his birth anniversary. “It is the responsibility of the governments to immediately address the difficulties faced by the followers of Gautam Buddha and resolve them,” Mayawati said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The BSP government during its four terms in Uttar Pradesh ran the party and the government on the ideals of Buddha. The BSP government made every effort to fulfil the constitutional duty of “justice for all” by establishing the rule of law for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. However, under subsequent governments, the lives of all people are troubled due to the poor state of law and order,” the BSP chief claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BSP government during its four terms in Uttar Pradesh ran the party and the government on the ideals of Buddha. The BSP government made every effort to fulfil the constitutional duty of “justice for all” by establishing the rule of law for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. However, under subsequent governments, the lives of all people are troubled due to the poor state of law and order,” the BSP chief claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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