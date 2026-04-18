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No walls, certainty: Fragile hope rising from ruins after slum fire

After spending nights under open sky, displaced residents begin piecing together homes – men, women and children tie bamboo poles, stretch plastic sheets, salvaging whatever the fire spared

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 03:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Two nights under the open sky were enough to turn loss into urgency. On Friday morning, the blackened stretch, where over 280 shanties once stood, began to stir, not with relief, but with quiet determination as hundreds of families started rebuilding their homes from ashes.

After the fire incident that took place in Vikas Nagar, huts and sheds started appearing again. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

The air still carried the burning smell of smoke. Men, women and children tied bamboo poles, stretched plastic sheets, salvaging whatever little the fire had spared. Sarees became roofs, tarpaulin turned into walls, to reclaim a sense of shelter.

Relief material trickled in, plastic sheets and tarpaulin offered by volunteers — but it wasn’t enough. Many families, with nothing left to their name, pooled whatever little cash they had to buy materials and start over.

Among them was Mohd Sohail, 14, who should have been spending his holidays at ease. A Class 7 student at a madrasa in Balaganj, he is now ferrying relief material and helping rebuild his family’s hut. His mother, Parveen, a widow and domestic worker, watched quietly as her children worked. “I have no one else. My children are all I have, and today they are rebuilding our home,” she said.

“There are no walls yet, no certainty of tomorrow, only fragile frames of plastic and bamboo rising from the ruins. But for these families, even the weakest shelter is stronger than another night under the open sky,” said a visitor who came for a relief work.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / No walls, certainty: Fragile hope rising from ruins after slum fire
Home / Cities / Lucknow / No walls, certainty: Fragile hope rising from ruins after slum fire
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