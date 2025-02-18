Nod to CM Model Composite Schools in 9 districts

The state government has given administrative and financial approval for the construction of Chief Minister Model Composite Schools in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, said a government spokesperson. These nine districts are Sitapur, Amethi, Hardoi, Maharajganj, Amroha, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur and Rae Bareli, where each school will come up at a cost of ₹25 crore. (For representation)

The government has released the first instalment of ₹107.3 crores for these nine schools, said the spokesperson. Under this scheme, the provision of modern facilities, experienced teachers and quality education will be made.

Education will be arranged at three levels in these schools. At the first level, special classes will be conducted for nursery and KG children in pre-primary. At the second level, education from classes 1 to 8 will be given in upper primary, while at the third level, education will be arranged for students from classes 9 to 12 under secondary education. The spokesperson said that nutritious food will be provided to the children in the mid-day meal dining hall. Not only this, housing facilities for the principal and staff will also be provided to make the school operations effective.

Commenting on the schools, basic education minister Sandeep Singh said these schools will bring a big change in the education system of the state. These schools aim to provide a better educational environment for students.

He said that this initiative of the state government will open the way to modern and excellent education, which will give new dimensions to Uttar Pradesh in the field of education and will guide the children here towards a better future.