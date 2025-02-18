Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nod to CM Model Composite Schools in 9 districts

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 18, 2025 10:11 PM IST

The government has released the first instalment of ₹107.3 crores for these nine schools, a govt spokesperson said.

The state government has given administrative and financial approval for the construction of Chief Minister Model Composite Schools in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, said a government spokesperson. These nine districts are Sitapur, Amethi, Hardoi, Maharajganj, Amroha, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur and Rae Bareli, where each school will come up at a cost of 25 crore.

(For representation)
(For representation)

The government has released the first instalment of 107.3 crores for these nine schools, said the spokesperson. Under this scheme, the provision of modern facilities, experienced teachers and quality education will be made.

Education will be arranged at three levels in these schools. At the first level, special classes will be conducted for nursery and KG children in pre-primary. At the second level, education from classes 1 to 8 will be given in upper primary, while at the third level, education will be arranged for students from classes 9 to 12 under secondary education. The spokesperson said that nutritious food will be provided to the children in the mid-day meal dining hall. Not only this, housing facilities for the principal and staff will also be provided to make the school operations effective.

Commenting on the schools, basic education minister Sandeep Singh said these schools will bring a big change in the education system of the state. These schools aim to provide a better educational environment for students.

He said that this initiative of the state government will open the way to modern and excellent education, which will give new dimensions to Uttar Pradesh in the field of education and will guide the children here towards a better future.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On