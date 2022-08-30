Nod to installation of 2,100 tubewells in 62 UP districts

LUCKNOW In a bid to help farmers in view of monsoon deficit, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for installing 2,100 tubewells in 62 districts at a cost of ₹841.98 crore. It also approved a proposal to distribute mini kits of ‘toria’ seeds (variety of mustard) to farmers that would entail a cost of ₹4.57 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the proposals. Minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi said each tubewell would be able to irrigate 50 hectares land and thus create additional irrigation facility to 1,05,000 hectares land. The project to be implemented from 2022-2023 to 2023-2024 would lead to possible creation of jobs of 21 lakh man days.

The state has irrigation facilities in 87% of net crop area. Out of 143.37 lakh hectares area, private and government tubewells are providing irrigation to 107.30 lakh hectares area. This shows that 74% irrigation was being done through private and government tubewells. A total of 34,316 government tubewells are providing irrigation facilities to farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘TORIA’ SEEDS TO FARMERS

The cabinet gave nod to a proposal for free distribution of ‘toria’ seeds under a subsidy scheme, keeping in view the deficit monsoon that has led to delay in sowing of Kharif crop. Mini 2-kg kits of ‘toria’ seeds will be distributed on first come, first serve basis.

The minister said 25% of the seeds would be distributed among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes farmers and the rest to other farmers in the districts. An official press release said this would lead to additional production of 4 lakh quintal of ‘tora’ and give an average benefit of ₹8,000 per hectare to farmers.

CONSTABLES FOR TRANSPORT DEPT

The state cabinet approved a proposal to recruit 500 constables in the enforcement force of the state’s transport department. The state subordinate service commission will carry out recruitments for these posts. The cabinet approved intermediate as the minimum qualification for the posts that have been classified in Group C, instead of Group D. The constables would get salary equivalent to the constables of forest and excise department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}