Noida airport CEO meets CM, presents aerodrome licence

LUCKNOW Senior officials of the Noida International Airport, led by chief executive officer (CEO)Christoph Schnellmann, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and presented the aerodrome licence issued by the government of India. Now, it is only a matter of time before the airport, spread over 1,300 hectares, becomes operational. The licence certifies that the airport meets the safety and operational standards prescribed by the regulator. Senior officials of the Noida International Airport, led by chief executive officer (CEO)Christoph Schnellmann, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (Sourced)

Schnellmann briefed the CM about the progress of the project and the upcoming stages. According to government officials, after obtaining the aerodrome licence, the final phase of regulatory approvals is currently underway.

The airport’s aerodrome security programme is under review by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Once the security clearance is granted, the airport management will coordinate with all agencies concerned to finalise the date for the formal inauguration and the start of commercial operations.

The airport, being developed in Jewar, is a major greenfield airport that will connect the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh with major cities across India and the world.

On March 6, the DGCA granted an aerodrome licence to the upcoming Noida International Airport, clearing the final regulatory hurdle ahead of its launch and paving the way for operations to begin.

The airport is being developed with world-class facilities, combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality. It will come up in four phases. In the first phase, one runway and one passenger terminal building have been constructed, with an annual capacity of approximately 12 million passengers.

In the second phase, the capacity will be expanded to 30 million passengers. With further expansion in the third and fourth phases, the total capacity is targeted to reach 70 million passengers annually.

In the first phase, the terminal building covers an area of approximately 1.38 lakh sq m and includes 48 check-in counters, nine security screening lanes and nine immigration counters. Domestic and international lounges are also being developed for passenger convenience.

Additionally, the airport will have 10 aerobridges and 28 aircraft parking stands.

The runway has been designed to handle around 30 flight operations per hour. A modern cargo and logistics hub is also being developed within the airport complex.

The airport will be equipped with advanced systems such as DigiYatra-based biometric processing, self-baggage drop facilities and digital passenger processing systems to ensure faster and smoother travel for passengers.

Experts believe that once operational, the airport will help reduce air traffic pressure in the Delhi-NCR and create new opportunities for investment, tourism and employment in western UP.

The project was awarded in October 2020 to Zurich Airport International AG, which is developing and operating the airport through its Indian subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), under a 40-year public-private partnership.