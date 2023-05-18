NPCL builds two classrooms in Greater Noida school under CSR

District magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Manish Kumar Verma on Thursday unveiled two new classrooms built by the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Composite School, Pipalka Suratpur, Greater Noida, a company spokesman said here.

Smart interactive panels have also been installed in these two schools. (For Representation)

“Besides constructing the classrooms, the NPCL has also installed smart interactive panels, which have improved the engagement and participation of the students, thus making the learning process more enjoyable for them,” he said.

“Keeping in view the physical development of students along with their studies, fitness equipment for sports activities has also been installed in this school by NPCL,” the spokesman added.

According to him under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, NPCL is trying to provide all sorts of facilities to different government schools in Greater Noida so that children can get quality education and sports facilities.

Sarnath Ganguly, vice president, operations, NPCL, BE-CR and head of CSR, NPCL, Meghna Doshi as well as other members of the CSR and project team were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

