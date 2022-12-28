Noida woman allegedly gangraped along Yamuna Expressway; three held

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped along the Yamuna Expressway early on Wednesday, the police said. Police said the three male accused, including a taxi driver, identified as Jaiveer, Titu and Chacha, were arrested hours after the alleged incident.

The woman told the police that she was travelling in a shared taxi from Noida late on Tuesday and was gang-raped by three men, including the taxi driver, after other passengers got down on the way and she was alone.

“A woman reached Etmadpur police station on Wednesday morning and complained of being gang-raped by three men on Yamuna Expressway,” Agra police commissioner Preetinder Singh said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged as she had to go to Auraiya, her native place in Kanpur, the taxi driver offered to drop her at Firozabad. It was midnight and the driver called two of his friends who got into the taxi, she said.

They stopped the taxi and all three dragged her to bushes along the roadside and raped her, the woman said in the complaint to Etmadpur police station. Police said the alleged incident took place at about 1am on Wednesday.

“Accused persons left her on the road near Etmadpur. The victim reached Etmadpur police station on Wednesday morning. On her complaint, a case was registered against three of the accused for gang rape. The woman was sent for medical examination,” the police commissioner said.

The commissioner said that they checked CCTV footage at the toll plaza, identified the taxi driver and arrested him and his two accomplices within hours of the incident, he added.