Noida workers’ protest: Allahabad HC defers journalist Satyam Verma’s bail plea

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday deferred the bail plea of journalist Satyam Verma till September 23 in one of the eleven criminal cases registered against him in connection with the April 2026 Noida workers’ protest, after the state sought an opportunity to file its objections to his bail plea on the ground of parity.

The UP Police alleged Verma played an important role in the April 13 violence, arson and spread of disorder. (For Representation)

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A plea has been taken by counsel for Verma that he should be granted bail on parity with a co-accused who had been granted bail in the same case on June 23. However, the state counsel sought an opportunity to oppose bail on the grounds of parity after which the matter was adjourned.

Justice Krishan Pahal was hearing Verma’s bail plea in case (Crime No. 164 of 2026), registered at Phase-2 police station, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The FIR invoked several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and Sections 3/4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Earlier, on June 23, the high court had granted bail to co-accused Shiv Kumar @ Shiva in the same case. In that order, the court noted that Shiv Kumar was not named in the FIR and that the FIR had been lodged against a mob.

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{{^usCountry}} Verma, who is also the editor of Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, was arrested in Lucknow on April 17 in connection with cases arising from the workers’ protest. He was subsequently booked separately under the National Security Act on May 13 along with student activist Akriti Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma, who is also the editor of Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, was arrested in Lucknow on April 17 in connection with cases arising from the workers’ protest. He was subsequently booked separately under the National Security Act on May 13 along with student activist Akriti Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Allahabad high court quashed Chaudhary’s NSA detention on September 2 and made strong remarks against Noida DM Medha Roopam, criticising the manner in which the detention order was passed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police alleged that Verma played an important role in the April 13 violence, arson and spread of disorder during the workers’ protest, attempting to disrupt public order by allegedly provoking people in various areas. The workers were protesting for a wage hike and improved working conditions.

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The alleged incidents included vehicle burning, trespassing and stone pelting reported at some places following which police lathi-charged workers and detained hundreds of them and seven activists.