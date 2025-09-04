Noise, parking mess, unruly revellers: Residents experience ‘Summit’ of chaos

LUCKNOW Chaos, loud music, parking mess, traffic jams and violence linked to clubs in the nearby Summit building complex have become an ordeal for residents of posh high-rise apartments in Vibhuti Khand. After two recent violent episodes and many others in the past making headlines and the recent one leading to the removal of the SHO and a local outpost in-charge, RWAs representing people in the vicinity have sought fresh police intervention for a permanent solution. Residential high-rise apartments near the Summit building at Gomti Nagar’s Vibhuti Khand in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Citizens allege that club visitors encroach service lanes, behave in an unruly way, park inside societies and block access. In such a situation, people have no option but to wrap up their daily chores during the day to avoid the evening chaos. Quite a few also complain of kitchen chimney smoke, generator fumes and constant noise in the vicinity.

‘Happening place for visitors, torture for us’

“The Summit building is barely 70 metres from my bedroom. The noise and ruckus at night, especially on weekends, have to be experienced to be believed. When I bought my flat, it was supposed to be a four-storey shopping centre. I don’t know how it turned into 15 floors!,” said

VK Joshi, 84, former director of the Geological Survey of India and resident of Rohtas Plumeria, the society closest to the Summit building.

He added, “It may be a happening place for visitors, but it’s torture for us — the noise, smoke from kitchens and massive traffic jams. Once, when my wife was on her deathbed, we couldn’t take her to the hospital until the police intervened. Even our parks are misused by revellers for drinking and objectionable acts.”

Smoke and safety concerns

Ganesh Chaturvedi, 81, another Rohtas Plumeria resident, said: “Club visitors park on streets and inside society premises, blocking service lanes and creating jams every evening. We avoid stepping out after dark and complete our errands during the day to escape the chaos.”

A resident living behind the Summit complained, “All restaurants have chimneys on our side. The smoke and generator fumes come straight to our homes. Loud music is constant.”

The RWA of Omaxe society plans to approach the police again. “We will hold a meeting with other RWAs in Vibhuti Khand to find a permanent solution,” said Rakesh Singh, treasurer of the association. “Whenever trouble starts in the clubs, revellers run into societies and create ruckus. With multiple gates, they easily escape,” he added.

Residents of Parasvnath Planet and Omaxe societies, both within 200 metres of the Summit, face similar problems, said Colonel (retired) Sunil Singh.

“After parties, revellers drink at dark spots near our society. Families out for a walk find them in objectionable condition, which is an embarrassment for everyone.”

Amit Yadav of Parasvnath RWA said, “Complaints to the police have gone unanswered. Now, we will meet the new SHO and demand a permanent solution.”

“We are ready to take suggestions from the RWAs to ensure law and order and reduce inconvenience,” said Amar Singh, the new SHO of Vibhuti Khand.

PEOPLE’S TOP GRIEVANCES

•Loud music and late-night nuisance

•Illegal parking blocking service lanes

•Traffic jams choking emergency access

•Kitchen chimney smoke & generator fumes

•Revellers drinking in society parks, objectionable behavior

•Complaints ignored by local police earlier