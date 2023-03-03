Northern Command Investiture Ceremony held in Mathura

Agra The Northern Command Investiture Ceremony was organized at Mathura Military Station with precision and detail on Thursday . The event was presided over by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, wherein a total of 66 personnel were awarded gallantry and distinguished service awards.

A total of 33 officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 29 Other Ranks were awarded and recognized for various acts of valour and distinguished service

These included 49 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), one Yudh Seva Medal, four Sena Medals for Distinguished Service, 10 Vishisht Seva Medals & one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal.

A total of 33 officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 29 Other Ranks were awarded and recognized for various acts of valour and distinguished service. On behalf of Rifleman Hussain Khan, who is in coma after being injured in an operation, a Sena Medal (Gallantry) was received by his father. The ceremony was witnessed by a large gathering of military and civil dignitaries as well as relatives of the awardees, informed public relations officer (PRO), defence, in Lucknow through a press statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi congratulated all awardees for their conspicuous bravery and dedication to duty and urged all present to emulate their achievements. He highlighted the extremely challenging conditions along the borders and reiterated that the Indian Army was always prepared to meet any challenge and would spare no effort in ensuring a peaceful internal security situation and the integrity of our national border.

