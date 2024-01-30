Notorious thief who supplied cars to Bishnoi gang arrested

The Lucknow police on Monday said they had solved multiple cases of car thefts and arrested a man who had supplied many of the stolen vehicles to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Satendra Singh Shekhawat, 43, who hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan, was arrested in Lucknow on Monday (HT)

While Satendra Singh Shekhawat, 43, who hails from Jaipur in Rajasthan, was arrested in Lucknow, he was active in multiple states, they said, adding he mostly stole expensive cars.

Explaining his modus operandi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-East) Ashish Srivastava said Shekhawat frequented service centres from where he obtained details of cars such as their chassis and engine numbers—data that he would wrongly use to make their duplicate keys. However, he would not steal the targeted cars right away but would track them down by installing GPS trackers to their onboard diagnostic (OBD) ports, the DCP added.

The 43-year-old was presently targeting sports utility vehicles (SUVs) of a popular car maker and was active in Lucknow, Patna and Raipur.

“During interrogation, Shekhawat confessed that he supplied the stolen cars to Lawrence Bishnoi,” the DCP said, adding several cases of such thefts were reported in Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Also, the thief had been jailed in Telangana and Karnataka before, and was released from a prison only a year ago.

One SUV, 11 electronic keys and fake number plates were recovered from him, the police said in a note.

Shekhawat also told police that he stole a black SUV in Darulshafa on November 22 last year and another white SUV of the same make from Telibagh five days later, the DCP said.

Modus operandi

The 43-year-old frequented service centres to obtain chassis and engine numbers of cars. Used the details to make duplicate keys with the help of a computer software. Located the cars with the help of GPS trackers he previously installed in the cars’ OBD ports. Would rent cabs to go to the locations where his targeted cars were parked. Broke windows and scatter glass pieces to hide how he works. Drove down to Rajasthan where he gave the cars to Bishnoi gang members.