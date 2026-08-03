No-Tripping Zone by 2032: UPPCL plans power overhaul in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has drawn up an ambitious plan to transform Lucknow into a virtually “no-tripping zone” by 2032.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The project seeks to eliminate frequent power interruptions caused by overloaded transformers, cable faults and feeder failures by creating a fully digitised electricity distribution network monitored round the clock through a central SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) command centre.

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Under the proposed modernisation plan, UPPCL will establish a state-of-the-art SCADA control room that will function as the city’s digital nerve centre for power distribution. Every major substation, transformer, feeder, underground cable and low-tension distribution line in urban Lucknow will be connected to the system through sensors and communication networks. The UPPCL will spend around ₹2,400 to RS 2700 crore for upgrading the city infrastructure.

Once operational, the control room will enable engineers to monitor the city’s electricity network in real time. If a transformer overloads, a feeder trips or an underground cable develops a fault, the exact location will immediately appear on digital screens inside the command centre.

Chief engineer Amausi zone Ram Kumar said the system will significantly reduce outage duration by replacing manual fault detection with automated monitoring.

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{{^usCountry}} The UPPCL Chairman has constituted a seven-member expert committee comprising senior engineers and technical specialists to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for upgrading Lucknow’s electricity infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UPPCL Chairman has constituted a seven-member expert committee comprising senior engineers and technical specialists to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for upgrading Lucknow’s electricity infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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Engineers from Noida and Varanasi have been included because similar SCADA-based distribution systems have already been implemented successfully in those cities.