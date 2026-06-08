Amid ongoing probes into alleged administrative and financial irregularities at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), questions have been raised over the appointment of an ad hoc employee as financial advisor at its Hospital Revolving Fund (HRF) Store, with records showing that his tenure was extended from October 10, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

Now, ad hoc employee’s role at KGMU HRF Store under scanner

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Records indicate that the ad hoc employee was assigned the responsibility of financial advisor at the HRF Store despite the sensitive nature of the post. The development has attracted attention as multiple committees continue to investigate alleged irregularities in different departments of the university.

Dr Kumar Shantanu, head of the HRF, said the employee was appointed on an ad hoc basis when the HRF was launched at KGMU in 2024 to ensure the smooth functioning of its operations. He said the individual was selected because of his 20 years of experience at the HRF Store of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

“The employee was appointed on a fixed salary. His tenure is for three months at a time and is extended periodically every three months,” Dr Shantanu said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating committees have sought records and documents from several departments, including cardiology, ophthalmology, urology, radiotherapy and the HRF Store, as part of ongoing probes into alleged administrative and financial irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating committees have sought records and documents from several departments, including cardiology, ophthalmology, urology, radiotherapy and the HRF Store, as part of ongoing probes into alleged administrative and financial irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said the committees are scrutinising documents and financial transactions to ascertain the extent of the alleged irregularities and identify any procedural lapses.

Earlier, another ad hoc employee, Prakash Singh, working in the urology department, was found to have been entrusted with the responsibility of raising purchase indents worth lakhs of rupees. Following the findings of an inquiry, his services were terminated. Subsequently, an application was submitted to the Chowk police station seeking registration of an FIR against him.

The latest revelation has intensified scrutiny of the university’s administrative practices, particularly the assignment of key financial and procurement-related responsibilities to temporary staff.

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With multiple departments and the HRF Store under the scanner, investigators are examining records in detail to determine the extent of the alleged irregularities and fix accountability.