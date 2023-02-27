Now, BJP MLA says will make mafia bite the dust

The ‘mafia ko mitti main mila denge (will make mafia bite the dust)’ remark used by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reverberated in the Uttar Pradesh assembly again.

This time, it was used by BJP lawmaker Shalabh Mani Tripathi, soon after Arbaaz, 22, an assailant who was among those who shot Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal’s murder case, was killed in an encounter with security forces.

“I made the remark in the assembly for I believe that when made by the chief minister, it showcased our government’s zero tolerance approach towards crime and criminals. That is why Yogi ji’s remark trended on social media and people across the country appreciated him. The government’s clear policy is evident in police functioning,” Tripathi, a BJP lawmaker from Deoria (Sadar) said.

“Umesh Pal ki hatya main jo shaamil apraadhi tha usko police ne maar giraya hai, usko mitti main milane ka kaam kiya hain. Ye Yogi ji ki sarkaar hain. Hum sab log Yogi ji ki karya shaili ko jaantey hain. Main ye kehna chahunga ki ek to maara gaya hain, baaki jo bachche hain wo bhi bahut jald mitti main milaye jayenge (one involved in Umesh Pal’s murder has bitten the dust. We all know Yogi ji’s style of functioning. One has gone, very soon the rest of the gang too will be eliminated),” the BJP lawmaker had said in the UP assembly.

