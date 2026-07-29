Now, fire NoC a must before building map approval: LDA

LUCKNOW In a move to prevent fire tragedies and strengthen public safety, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has made fire safety compliance mandatory before approving building maps, introducing stricter norms for commercial establishments, institutions and public-use buildings across the city.

Owners of hotels, schools, hospitals, coaching centres and similar establishments with a height below 15 metres or built-up area of less than 500 square metres will now have to submit an affidavit confirming compliance with fire and electrical safety norms while seeking map approval. (Pic for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision comes amid growing concerns over fire incidents in commercial buildings and shifts the responsibility of ensuring fire safety to the planning stage itself, instead of after construction.

Earlier, fire NoC was only required for establishments over 15 metres of height.

Now, officials have been directed not to approve building maps for any commercial or public-use building that falls under the fire no-objection certificate (NoC) category unless the applicant submits a valid NoC issued by the fire department. The authority has also made compliance with the Uttar Pradesh Fire Safety and Emergency Services Act, 2022, and the Uttar Pradesh Fire Safety and Emergency Services Rules, 2024, mandatory, the LDA stated in a release.

The LDA has also brought buildings outside the mandatory fire NoC ambit under stricter scrutiny. Owners of hotels, schools, hospitals, coaching centres and similar establishments with a height below 15 metres or built-up area of less than 500 square metres will now have to submit an affidavit confirming compliance with fire and electrical safety norms while seeking map approval.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Such owners must also obtain a fire safety certificate from the fire department within three months of receiving map approval. Failure to comply will invite action from the authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such owners must also obtain a fire safety certificate from the fire department within three months of receiving map approval. Failure to comply will invite action from the authority. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the LDA, the revised norms have been introduced after fire incidents in recent years involving low-rise commercial and public buildings. The authority believes mandatory compliance at the approval stage will help prevent avoidable disasters.

The new regulations will apply to assembly buildings, commercial establishments, educational institutions, hospitals, hotels, guest houses, restaurants, banquet halls, coaching centres, libraries, banks, cinemas, theatres, gyms and other special-use buildings where large number of people gather. The move is expected to impact future construction projects seeking approval in Lucknow.