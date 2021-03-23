Now, govt recognition mandatory for pre-primary schools in UP

There has been a big change in the rules of operation of pre-primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, all pre-primary schools running across the state must compulsorily get recognition from the Uttar Pradesh government for their functioning.

The government has taken this step to clamp down on the hefty fees charged in the schools. As of now, no such recognition was needed to run any pre-primary or play school in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday has issued directives for the formation of a pre-primary unit under the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’ to recognise the pre-primary schools and prepare a set of rules for pre-primary education. Apart from this, from the new academic session, pre-primary education will also be introduced in all the government Anganwadi centres and they will also be developed on the lines of pre-primary and playschools.

Acting on the chief minister’s order, the department of basic education is now preparing a list of guidelines for all pre-primary schools.

The government is aiming to curb the unethical practice of charging hefty fees ranging from ₹2500 to ₹1000 in more than 2000 play or pre-primary schools that are being operated in the state’s capital city Lucknow alone. Many localities have opened playschools in their houses or are taking classes in just two to three rooms and are demanding heavy fees from the parents. Besides, under the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP), the accountability of schools will also be fixed for the safety of children.

Formation of a Pre-Primary Unit

A pre-primary unit has been formed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to recognise pre-primary schools and frame a set of rules for the same. This committee will decide on standards and schemes related to pre-primary level education. Under the new rules, the government will include children from three to six years of age in formal education. Currently, children up to the age of 6 years are included in formal education from class one, an official said.

Like council schools, Anganwadi centres for young children will be developed like playschools. For this, Anganwadi workers will also be trained by March 31. Private institutions will have to seek recognition from the Basic Education Council to open playschools. Around 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres are being operated in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh where children aged 6 years will be given education along with proper nutrition.