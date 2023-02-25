Now, govt to hold statewide fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibitions at divisional level

In order to promote competition among the horticulturists and also those involved in animal husbandry and food processing, the state government will organise fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibitions statewide at the divisional level, said a statement from the state government on Friday.

Visitors admiring displays, taking selfies and getting themselves clicked at the three-day annual divisional flower exhibition that kick-started at the Chandra Shekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht)

“This move will fulfil twin objectives of increasing farmers’ income and developing a small-scale industry in the sector,” said the statement.

The statement further stated that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the departments concerned to hold such exhibitions and said that it would encourage horticulturists and also provide them with opportunities to learn new scientific production, maintenance, and marketing techniques.

According to the statement, the officials of the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing said that so far, fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibitions have been organised at the divisional level in Agra and Lucknow. The exhibition will now be held in Prayagraj from February 24-25, in Varanasi from February 25-26, and in Saharanpur from March 14-17.

Apart from this, preparations for the exhibition are in the final stages in other cities like Aligarh, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Devipatan, Gorakhpur, Basti, Jhansi, Chitrakoot Dham, Kanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, and Mirzapur, but the dates have not been finalised yet.

The exhibitions will be organised in all the divisions until March.

In addition, the exhibition competition is divided into two categories.

Vegetables, hybrid vegetables, polyhouse vegetables, organic vegetables, fruits, special fruits, mushrooms, fruit preservation, honey, and betel leaves will compete in the first category while the second category will include evergreen leaves, flowers, other potted plants, winter seasonal flower plants in pots, medicine plants and seasonal flower pots.

The statement said that a budget has been set aside for organising exhibitions at the divisional level of the state and ₹3.42 crore have been allocated for the exhibition in 18 circles, with each division receiving ₹19,05,500. A divisional-level fruit, vegetable, and flower exhibition executive committee has been formed for organising it successfully.

