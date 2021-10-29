Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

Now, products of UP artisans, weavers will be available on GeM portal

The Centre had launched the GeM portal on August 9, 2016, to make the procurement system by government and public sector bodies transparent
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 10:45 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has decided to make available handicraft and other products of artisans on Government e-Market (GeM) portal of the Centre. The Modi government had launched the GeM portal on August 9, 2016, to make the procurement system by government and public sector bodies transparent.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME, on Friday met Prashant Kumar Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), GeM, to discuss the issue. The government has taken this initiative to help artisans sell their products to government departments.

According to the state government, there are 28,386 artisans and 1,49,429 weavers registered with the GeM portal. Of them, 4,840 artisans and 6,865 weavers are of Uttar Pradesh.

The government will also organise “GeM event” in Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Kannauj, Agra, Aligarh, Moradabad, Meerut and Greater Noida districts. In this event, MSME entrepreneurs and other traders of these cities will take part. In the ongoing financial year, the state government has purchased goods of over 2,584.47 crore from GeM portal.

