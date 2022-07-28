Now, U.P. basic school teachers may seek intra-district transfers

The window for transfer and adjustment of government-run primary and upper primary school teachers has been opened within districts. Online applications will be taken for this within 10 days.

Principal secretary, basic education, U.P., Deepak Kumar issued an order in this regard on Wednesday. Rural cadre teachers will be sent to schools in rural areas and urban cadre will be adjusted in towns.

There will be adjustments from schools with surplus teachers to schools with single or fewer teachers. Where there are teachers as per the standard, there will be no transfer or adjustment, the order reads.

The teachers from a school that has surplus teachers will get the option of 25 schools having fewer teachers for their transfers. If there are more than one application for a school, preference will be given according to weightage. The committee constituted under the chairmanship of respective district magistrates will decide on the applications.

Teachers who have only two years of service left will be kept out of adjustment but they can apply if they want to be transferred. Respective BSAs will be responsible for any discrepancy in transfers or adjustments.

Criteria for weightage

*Serious illness of teacher or child: 15 marks

*Disabled teacher or child: 10 Marks

*Spouse in government service : 10 Marks

*Single parent/female : 10 Marks

*State/national awardee: 3 to 5 marks