Now, UP govt braces for grand Dev Deepawali in Kashi

LUCKNOW After the recent Deepotsav in Ayodhya mesmerised the world through record illumination of earthen lamps, the Yogi Adityanath government has geared up for ‘Dev Deepawali’ to be organised in Varanasi on November 7, said officials.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated at more than 80 ghats of Varanasi while innumerable lamps are also lit on the banks of the Ganga. This time, 10 lakh diyas will be lit on the river banks. Diyas will also adorn all major temples, ponds and lakes of Kashi, said the spokesperson quoting divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed preparations to ensure a grand ‘Dev Deepawali’ and was apprised of the ongoing arrangements in this regard by the divisional commissioner.

‘Dev Deepawali’ will be celebrated on November 7 due to the lunar eclipse on November 8 and will also be linked with the cleanliness campaign, said the spokesperson.

The divisional commissioner informed that all tenders have been completed regarding ‘Dev Deepawali’. Ghats will also be cleaned once the increased water level of Ganga recedes to its earlier level. Moreover, various cultural programmes will be organised for three to four days. A grand ‘Maha Aarti’ of the Ganga will also be performed on Dev Deepawali.

Sharma said as people in huge numbers visit Varanasi during Dev Deepawali, a meeting to strengthen crowd management at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple was held and necessary guidelines were given. Also, in view of the VIP and VVIP movement, arrangements were being improved in different government guest houses of the district.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave instructions for proper disposal of earthern lamps to be lit at the ghats of Varanasi during Dev Deepawali festival. He said people must equally be aware of maintaining cleanliness at public places. Senior officers of the district have been given the responsibility of monitoring the same, he added.