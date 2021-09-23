Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, UP has separate body to govern training of technicians in medical field

Uttar Pradesh State Allied Healthcare Council will govern courses and plan training for technical medical staff working as OT, X-ray, ultrasound and lab technicians in hospitals
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:36 PM IST
The move will improve the quality of education and ensure hospitals get the best staff for better patient care, said health experts (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW The state now has a separate body – Uttar Pradesh State Allied Healthcare Council (UPSAHC) – to regulate training curriculum for technicians working in the medical field.

The council will govern courses and plan training for technical medical staff working as OT, X-ray, ultrasound and lab technicians in hospitals. The move will improve the quality of education and ensure hospitals get the best staff for better patient care, said health experts.

“The Uttar Pradesh State Allied Healthcare Council (UPSAHC) will look after the curriculum of about three-dozen courses, including those for operating theatre technicians, laboratory technicians and physiotherapy,” said Dr AK Singh, head of the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UPSMF).

The union government has already set up a national body and asked states to form their wings for allied health services. These services are directly connected to healthcare and include all personnel who work in hospitals/clinics other than doctors and nurses.

UPSMF registers MBBS or PG doctors who wish to practice in the state, and is the umbrella body for the Uttar Pradesh Medical Council for doctors, Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council and Uttar Pradesh Dental Council. And now, the allied healthcare council will also be running in the state.

At present, a core committee is making rules for the UPSAHC that will decide on the curriculum and registration of students who clear different technical exams. Prof Vinod Jain, dean, paramedical sciences of the KGMU, is heading the core committee.

“Such a body will certainly improve the quality of education and ensure hospitals get the best staff for better patient care,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

“Medical technical education is as significant as MBBS or BDS. If an OT technician has adequate knowledge and is well trained, the doctor/surgeon gets major support inside the operating theatre or the ICU,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“Once the rules are made, a separate chairperson, secretary and other office- bearers will hold the office of UPSAHC. A formal decision on the structure of study and exams will then be made just as in nursing and other courses,” said Dr AK Singh. The entire process is likely to be completed in October.

