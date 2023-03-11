Now, UPRVUNL to save 400 cr annually on coal purchase for Parichha thermal plant

The UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) will now purchase coal for its 950 MW Parichha thermal plant in Jhansi from the NCL (Northern Coalfield Limited) in place of the BCCL (Bharat Coking Cola Ltd), the company that had been supplying coal to the plant for years.

The move, according to UPRVUNL chairman M Devraj, will help the corporation save at least ₹400 crore on coal annually.

“The cost of the coal available with the BCCL was higher because of which the production cost of power generated by the Parichha thermal plants was also higher,” he said.

The Centre, on UP’s request, has agreed to transfer the coal available from the BCCL to the NCL. The BCCL supplied around 24 lakh tonnes of coal to the utpadan nigam annually.

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity has, in the meantime, fined discoms for not challenging the UPERC’s tariff order within the stipulated period of 48 days from the date of issuance of the tariff order.

The discoms had moved the tribunal against the UPERC’s decision to lower the tariff in the highest slab last year in July. “The tribunal has imposed a cost of ₹10,000 each on them for not filing the appeal in time,” an official said.

Welcoming the decision UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parisahad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma demanded the UPERC to lower the power tariff this year as well.