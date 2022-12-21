NRHM scam: Court summons ex-BSP minister, former IAS,three others to face trial

Lucknow: The district and sessions judge has summoned former principal secretary (health) in the Bahujan Samaj Party government Pradeep Shukla, former family welfare minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and three others to appear in court on January 6 to face trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in the multi-crore National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam.

On December 19, district and sessions judge Sanjay Shanker Pandey, who is also special judge PML Act, summoned Pradeep Shukla, Babu Singh Kushwaha and three brothers Rakesh Kumar Tandon, Pradeep Kumar Tandon and Anoop Kumar Tandon on the plea of Directorate of Enforcement, Lucknow office.

The Tandon brothers own M/s Anod Plasma Spray Pvt Ltd, Anod Pharma Pvt Ltd and M/s Sofgel Capsulation Pvt Ltd. The then government had awarded several contracts to them in various NRHM projects without fulfilling norms, said the ED’s complaint in court.

In his order, the district and sessions judge pointed out that Pradeep Shukla had entered into criminal conspiracy with Babu Singh Kushwaha to misappropriate NRHM funds by awarding contract at exorbitant rate and caused loss of ₹6 .03 crore to the government exchequer.

Their act was to ensure wrongful gain to the three companies of Tandon brothers, said the court in its order.

This contract was related with the RO installation and tenders were manipulated for the benefit of Tandon brothers.

The court also ordered that further supplementary charge-sheet would be filed against any other known/unknown accused, if during course of further investigation any further details were revealed.

In its complaint to the court, the ED has pointed out that an FIR was lodged by the CBI on January 18, 2012 and charge-sheet was filed by it before the court of special judge, anti -corruption, CBI Ghaziabad.

It was related with financial irregularities, corruption and criminal conspiracy in implementation of the NRHM schemes implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON