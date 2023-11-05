Nripendra Misra, two others conferred Ram Kinkar award

Nripendra Misra, the chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, and two others were conferred Swami Ram Kinkar award on Sunday at an event in Ayodhya held to mark the birth centenary year of Padma Bhushan the late Ram Kinkar who was a noted scholar on Indian scriptures.

Nripendra Misra, the chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, being conferred Swami Ram Kinkar award in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

Misra was awarded for his social work and role in construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prof Vishwanath Karad, founder of MIT Group of Institutions, Pune, was awarded for his role in revolutionising education in private sector. He has set up 70 educational institutions along with four universities.

Senior IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre OP Srivastava was awarded for writing a book explaining the Ramcharitmanas in detail. In the book titled ‘Manas’, every word of Ramcharitmanas has been explained.

Sadhvi Mandakini Ram Kinkar, a disciple of Ram Kinkar who runs the Ram Kinkar Ashram in Ayodhya, apprised the gathering of activities and future plans of the ashram.

