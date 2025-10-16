NSA invoked against Sambhal violence ‘mastermind’

MEERUT The police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Mulla Afroz, the alleged mastermind behind last year’s communal violence in Sambhal over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the district. Violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, last year. (PTI File Photo)

“In view of maintaining public order and preventing recurrence of such incidents, action under the National Security Act has been taken against Mulla Afroz,” a statement said. NSA proceedings will also be initiated against Ghulam and Waris, both associates of Afroz, who were allegedly involved in the firing, said officials.

During the chaos, Afroz, Ghulam and Waris allegedly opened fire using foreign-made weapons, resulting in the deaths of Ayaan (Kotgarhi resident), Naeem, Kaif (Turtipur Ilha resident), Bilal (Saray Tarin resident) and Roman (Hayatnagar resident), said superintendent of police KK Bishnoi.

While Roman’s family chose to bury him without pressing charges, the police registered four murder cases. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case uncovered the involvement of the Shariq Satha gang, following which all three accused were arrested. The police recovered pistols and foreign cartridges from their possession.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that Mulla Afroz played a key role in instigating the mob. Police described him as the “mastermind” of the incident, alleging that he incited others to attack the police. The violence led to the deaths of four civilians as a result of firing by Afroz and his associates, they said.

The riots also left 29 policemen injured, and both the DM and SP came under attack. The violence, which began from Jama Masjid, later spread to Hindupura Kheda, turning the area into a flashpoint.

Bishnoi said: “NSA action has been taken against Mulla Afroz. The same will soon be applied to his two associates.” He added that the charge sheet was filed on April 23, while Afroz had been arrested on January 20 and remains in judicial custody.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the arms and ammunition were supplied through Shariq Satha, a notorious criminal based in Deepa Sarai. The gang’s plan, police said, was to spread violence and force authorities to impose a curfew in Sambhal.

Police investigations revealed that Shariq Satha is counted among India’s most notorious vehicle thieves and maintains connections with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Delhi Police records show that Satha was earlier arrested for distributing counterfeit currency allegedly supplied by the ISI. However, after securing bail, he fled abroad using a fake passport.

The Sambhal police have learned that Satha is currently operating from Dubai, where he continues to engage in vehicle theft, arms smuggling and other illegal activities. Authorities have now issued a lookout notice against him.