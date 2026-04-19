NSUI protest at LU against admission form, self-financed semester fee hike

A day after Lucknow University released the admission forms for undergraduate courses with a 50% increase in the admission form fee and a substantial increase in the semester fee at the time of admission, students associated with the National Student Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at the university’s administrative building on Saturday.

NSUI members at the Lucknow University also give a memorandum to chairperson (admission) Prof Pankaj Mathur. (Sourced)

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The semester fee at the time of admission for the BA (NEP) self-financed courses was between ₹5,527 and ₹8,527 last year. Now, it will be ₹16,330—a rise of 195.45% to 91.50% respectively. Similarly, for B Com (SF) and B Com (Hons) the semester fee at the time of admission has increased by 43.60% and 42.01% respectively.

The semester fee at the time of admission for BCom (SF) and BCom (Hons) was ₹15,830 and ₹28,330 respectively which has increased to ₹22,732 and ₹40,232 respectively.

The LLB 5-year integrated course recorded a rise of 81.48% from ₹26,080 until last year to ₹47,330 from the new session onwards while BSc maths (SF) recorded an 87% rise, increasing from ₹14,080 to ₹26,330.

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{{^usCountry}} Another course with a substantial fee increase is BVoc (renewable energy), with a 96.22% increase from ₹6,880 to ₹13,500 from next session onwards. BCA also recorded a 39.34% increase in the semester fee at the time of admission with ₹49,580 from existing ₹35,580. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another course with a substantial fee increase is BVoc (renewable energy), with a 96.22% increase from ₹6,880 to ₹13,500 from next session onwards. BCA also recorded a 39.34% increase in the semester fee at the time of admission with ₹49,580 from existing ₹35,580. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The increased admission form fee and semester fee for SF courses will lead to an excessive financial burden on students and their families. This is unjust as it threatens equal access to higher education for students from all sections of society,” claimed NSUI’s Prince Prakash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The increased admission form fee and semester fee for SF courses will lead to an excessive financial burden on students and their families. This is unjust as it threatens equal access to higher education for students from all sections of society,” claimed NSUI’s Prince Prakash. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “NSUI has given the administration a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that if the fee hike is not rolled back, an indefinite protest will begin from Monday. Our demands are: Immediate rollback of the UG entrance application fee hike and reduction of fees for self-financed courses with immediate effect,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “NSUI has given the administration a 48-hour ultimatum, stating that if the fee hike is not rolled back, an indefinite protest will begin from Monday. Our demands are: Immediate rollback of the UG entrance application fee hike and reduction of fees for self-financed courses with immediate effect,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said if the demands are not addressed promptly, the protest will escalate into a larger movement. They handed over a memorandum to chairperson (admission) Prof Pankaj Mathur in presence of chief proctor Prof Rakesh Dwivedi.

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