...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NSUI protest at LU against admission form, self-financed semester fee hike

NSUI members giving a memorandum to chairperson (admission) at LU Prof Pankaj Mathur demanding rollback of the fee hike

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

A day after Lucknow University released the admission forms for undergraduate courses with a 50% increase in the admission form fee and a substantial increase in the semester fee at the time of admission, students associated with the National Student Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at the university’s administrative building on Saturday.

NSUI members at the Lucknow University also give a memorandum to chairperson (admission) Prof Pankaj Mathur. (Sourced)

The semester fee at the time of admission for the BA (NEP) self-financed courses was between 5,527 and 8,527 last year. Now, it will be 16,330—a rise of 195.45% to 91.50% respectively. Similarly, for B Com (SF) and B Com (Hons) the semester fee at the time of admission has increased by 43.60% and 42.01% respectively.

The semester fee at the time of admission for BCom (SF) and BCom (Hons) was 15,830 and 28,330 respectively which has increased to 22,732 and 40,232 respectively.

The LLB 5-year integrated course recorded a rise of 81.48% from 26,080 until last year to 47,330 from the new session onwards while BSc maths (SF) recorded an 87% rise, increasing from 14,080 to 26,330.

He also said if the demands are not addressed promptly, the protest will escalate into a larger movement. They handed over a memorandum to chairperson (admission) Prof Pankaj Mathur in presence of chief proctor Prof Rakesh Dwivedi.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / NSUI protest at LU against admission form, self-financed semester fee hike
Home / Cities / Lucknow / NSUI protest at LU against admission form, self-financed semester fee hike
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.