Number of out-of-state HS examinees in UP Board exams dips

The number of students from other states and educational boards enrolling to appear in class 10 UP Board exams with the intention of passing them using unfair means has seen a marked decrease, courtesy strict anti-copying measures and a crackdown on copying mafia during the past few years.

As per the data of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, as Prayagraj-based UP Board is formally called, in the UP Board’s high school examination of 2017, 1,19,123 private students from outside Uttar Pradesh had registered.

In stark contrast, mere 5,135 such examinees from other states and educational boards are appearing in the ongoing high school examination that started on February 16, confirm UP Board officials.

“UP Board is committed to conducting its examinations in a fair and transparent manner and for this over the past years constant efforts have been made at the board and the government levels,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

Some of these steps include allotting examination centres in a transparent manner and blacklisting those which have a poor track record in this regard. Added security in getting the question papers printed, transported and stored combined with a crackdown on copying mafia have also greatly contributed in ensuring copying-free exams.

UP Board records show that in the past, there were hardly any state left in the country from where the students did not fill in the forms for appearing in the UP Board’s high school exams.

These included students who filled in class 10 forms of UP Board after clearing class 9 from other states as well as thousands of candidates who did so after first attempting and failing to clear class 10 examination from their own states and educational board, state secondary education department officials say.

Since only the date of birth written on the high school certificate is considered valid for not just higher studies but also various jobs, many of the out-of-state students too had been appearing in the class 10 exams to manipulate their date of births. But gradually the board has improved its image with strict measures against such loopholes and as a result in the high school examination of 2023, the number of external examinees has reduced to 5,135.

UP Board records show that earlier students from almost every state of the country used to come to get the high school certificates from UP Board. In the name of getting them passed with the help of organised copying rackets, the copying mafia used to earn crores every year.

In 2017, students from Goa, Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Manipur and Tripura etc had registered for high school exams of UP Board.

