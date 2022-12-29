NYE parties back with a bang!

Party-hoppers have put on their dancing shoes to welcome the Year 2023 in style! Two years after the back-to-back pandemic waves, New Year Eve bashes in the state capital have made a comeback with a bang. Clubs, hotels, discs and lounges are hosting colourful parties to make the most of the celebratory mood.

Clubs back in action

All prominent clubs in the city have come up with bashes. “The last NYE bash at our club was held to welcome 2020, so it was high time we offered our members a gateway to welcome the New Year. We have Raaga Band, AN Rock dance troupe, anchor Mallika and DJ Suraj playing for our members,” said Labir Singh Bist, general secretary , Golf Club.

Oudh Gymkhana Club has Delhi-based dance troupe led by Meenakshi, reality show fame singer Farah Naaz, a DJ from Lucknow with anchor Tripti to regale the members, as per the club’s secretary Ashok Kumar Agarwal. MB Club too has organised a bash for its members this year.

Private affair

In the past two years, people celebrated with families so this had changed celebration habits of Lucknowites, said Gaurav Prakash, a businessman. “Now people want to celebrate with family which they can’t do at discs so they are pooling in and holding private parties with family members at personal spaces,” he added.

Chef Zulfiqar Hussain is managing seven private parties on December 31. “Items will be prepared at our master kitchen and live grill counters will be set at individual places. Interesting, most are going high on snacks with mild main course. Then, I have curated a special menu at Masaki Cafe,” said Hussain.

Staycation

At properties on the outskirts, Lucknowites have booked night packages which include bash, food and night stay with breakfast. “Early check-ins and late check-outs with the package including overnight stay has become popular now. Such offers are availed mostly by families,” said Amitesh Singh of Ramada Hotel.

People from nearby cities are also availing offers by city hotels. “We have bookings from Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich and other cities. People have booked night packages which also include the Carnival Theme party we are holding for patrons,” said Roshan Mendonsa of Hyatt Regency. Novotel too is holding Epic Revelry themed NYE bash and offering staycations.

No celeb quotient

In pre-pandemic phase, the bashes in the state capital witnessed presence of Bollywood celebrities. “None of the events in the city has a celebrity quotient as one celeb charges too much on these hot dates. Also, every place is hosting a party, so the crowd is divided and people have become too price-conscious. People just want to drink and dance which is managed by the presence of a good DJ and dance troupe,” said Himanshu Dhanak who is organizing a bash at Black Brewhouse. Only in Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar, more than 30 NYE events are being held.

