Oath-taking ceremony: Traffic diversions in Lucknow on Friday

LUCKNOW Major traffic diversions will remain effective in the city from Friday morning till the end of the oath-taking ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government for its second term at the Ekana International Stadium. Besides. heavy security arrangements are in place in and around the stadium as well as on rooftops of buildings in the vicinity, said police on Wednesday

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP), DK Thakur said traffic diversions for heavy and small vehicles will be effective from 7am and 9am, respectively, on Friday till the end of the event.

Heavy vehicles won’t be allowed on Shaheed Path during the effective period and this traffic would be diverted towards different routes from Kanpur road, Sultanpur road, Rae Bareli road, Hardoi road, Sitapur road and Ayodhya road. Small vehicles will be allowed on Shaheed Path, but they would not be allowed near Ekana stadium at the time of diversion. Small vehicles will be stopped for some time during the VVIP movement, he said.

The CP said normal traffic will not be allowed towards Ekana stadium and only vehicles of visitors to the event will be allowed towards the stadium.

The arrangement for parking of visitors’ vehicles has been made in front of the stadium. Only VVIP vehicles will be allowed on the stadium premises while other vehicles will be parked on the ground opposite the stadium, he added.