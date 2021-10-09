Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Obey launches cab services in Lucknow. Check details
lucknow news

Obey launches cab services in Lucknow. Check details

By 2022, the company has set up a target to provide its services to the entire country.
Obey launches cab services in Lucknow. Check details (Representational image)(Parveen Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:21 PM IST
PTI | By hindustantimes.com

Obey Cabs on Saturday announced the launch of its services in the state capital. The company in a statement said that it has 35,000 cabs service to people in around eight cities. By 2022, the company has set up a target to provide its services to the entire country. 

"The brand has already established its roots in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Jorhat, Bulandshahr, Bilaspur, Korba, and Dhubri. Today we launched it in the City of Nawabs. Obey Cabs is also gearing up to launch its services in five cities of Gujarat in November, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara," the company's founder Sanjay Kumar said. 

Kumar said that the company was founded with the vision to provide taxi drivers better financial and income opportunities while minimizing surcharges for customers. 

Obey Cabs has quickly gained its position as India's second-largest taxi aggregator company under the start-up India scheme, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mayawati to address rally on death anniversary of party founder

With 46K plus Covid shots given in Lucknow, city crosses 40-lakh mark

Varanasi:Youth beaten to death over alleged affair with married woman

LESA bill revision scam: SIT begins investigation
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP