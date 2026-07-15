Off to a flying start: Over 13000 vehicles hit Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway in 24 hours

LUCKNOW The first day of operations on the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway has offered an early glimpse into how commuters are beginning to split between the new high-speed corridor and the existing NH-27, with more than 13,000 vehicles opting for the expressway within the first 24 hours despite decades of dependence on the old highway.

Data released by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shows that 13,328 vehicles travelled on the new expressway between 8am on July 14 and 8am on July 15, while 20,062 vehicles crossed the Nawabganj toll plaza on the existing Lucknow–Kanpur Highway (NH-27) during the same period. (HT Photo)

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Data released by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shows that 13,328 vehicles travelled on the new expressway between 8am on July 14 and 8am on July 15, while 20,062 vehicles crossed the Nawabganj toll plaza on the existing Lucknow–Kanpur Highway (NH-27) during the same period. Earlier, around 30,000 vehicles used to ply on highway before the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was inaugurated.

Officials said the numbers indicate a strong initial response for a newly opened expressway and expect the traffic gap between the two corridors to narrow in the coming weeks as commuters become familiar with the route. They pointed out that a large section of daily travellers, commercial vehicle operators and transporters are still following their traditional routes and are expected to gradually shift after assessing travel time, driving comfort and operating costs.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike NH-27, which carries a mix of local, regional and long-distance traffic and passes through busy settlements, the new expressway has been developed as an access-controlled, high-speed corridor offering uninterrupted travel with limited entry and exit points. The new alignment is designed to reduce congestion, improve road safety and cut travel time between UP’s two largest cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike NH-27, which carries a mix of local, regional and long-distance traffic and passes through busy settlements, the new expressway has been developed as an access-controlled, high-speed corridor offering uninterrupted travel with limited entry and exit points. The new alignment is designed to reduce congestion, improve road safety and cut travel time between UP’s two largest cities. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials believe traffic volumes will increase as digital navigation platforms begin recommending the expressway more frequently and regular office commuters, inter-city travellers and logistics companies make it their preferred route. Increased traffic is also expected during weekends and festive travel periods.

Project director (NHAI) Nakul Varma said officials are continuously monitoring traffic flow, toll operations and commuter feedback during the initial days of operation. He said the expressway has been built to accommodate much higher traffic volumes than those recorded on the opening day and expressed confidence that it will soon establish itself as the preferred corridor for travel between Lucknow and Kanpur.

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The first day’s figures, officials said, represent the beginning of a transition rather than a final traffic pattern, with the new expressway expected to steadily draw vehicles away from the older NH-27 as confidence in the corridor grows.