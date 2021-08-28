Officials review arrangements for Kalyan Singh’s 13th day ceremony in Aligarh’s Atrauli

Aligarh district magistrate (DM) Selva Kumari J and the district’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani on Saturday reviewed the preparations at Atrauli ahead of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh’s tryodashi ceremony (ritual on the 13th day after death) on September 1.

Atrauli is the tehsil in Aligarh where the late leader’s ancestral village Madhauli is located.

As VIP movement is expected in Atrauli on that day, all arrangements would need to be in place before then, the district magistrate said.

“Arrangements are being undertaken keeping in view the locals’ attachment with the departed leader. Extra entry gates and exit routes will be there for the day when the rituals are to be performed. CCTV cameras would be installed to ensure smooth movement and strict vigil,” said the district magistrate.

The rituals are likely to be held at Sri Ram Memorial Vedic Inter College.

Besides security arrangements, fire brigade personnel and health department team would be stationed in the village on the day.

Parking arrangements were reviewed and the passage to area where food is to be served was inspected. Officials also reached the spot where a helipad is coming up.

Beside DM and SSP, chief development officer Ankit Khandelwal and other officers from the departments concerned were also present.

Kalyan Singh, who was also a former governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, died in Lucknow on August 21 after ailing for some time. His last rites were conducted with full state honours on the banks of the Ganga at Narora in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh on August 23 in the presence of top leaders.

Before the funeral, his mortal remains were brought to his home district Aligarh and then taken to Atrauli.