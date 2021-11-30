Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron threat: Maintain strict vigil, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said every person coming to UP from foreign countries should be tested arrangements for which should be made at bus stations, railway stations and airports.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to remain vigilant amid growing concern over Omicron variant of coronavirus. (PTI)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said there was a need to maintain a strict vigil in the state amid growing concern over Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting here on Tuesday.

“Every person coming to state from foreign countries should be tested arrangements for which should be made at bus stations, railway stations and airports,” he said.

He said the Union government’s Covid guidelines should be strictly implemented.

“There should be arrangements for genome sequencing at KGMU Lucknow, SGPGI, Lucknow and also at Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Meerut,” Yogi said.

He said Covid-19 situation was under control in Uttar Pradesh due to effective implementation of trace, test and treat and vaccination policy of the state government.

The CM asked for consistent strengthening of arrangements made for protection against coronavirus and said all Covid protocols must be followed strictly.

There was no Covid cases in Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Baghpat, Balrampur, Basti, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Etah, Etawah, Firozabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jhansi, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Shamli, Shravasti, Sonebhadra and Varanasi.

He said 80.75 million Covid tests have been conducted so far in the state of which 126055 were conducted in the past 24 hours. He said 161.14 million Covid vaccine doses have been administered up to now and 524 oxygen plants have become active.

The CM also said paddy procurement should be made with complete transparency at the procurement centres.

