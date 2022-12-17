On camera: Brutal assault in UP's Jalaun, pregnant woman, husband attacked

A pregnant woman and her husband were assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district for failing to provide their attackers with information about the man's uncle, police said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening after the husband, Sandeep, was attacked for objecting to thugs abusing his uncle. "I was sitting outside my house when a group of people came and asked where Manjesh (his uncle) was... they mercilessly beat me..." he said.

#UttarPradesh | A video of a pregnant woman being beaten by some local goons surfaced on the internet



A video of the shocking assault was widely shared online and the final few seconds show Sandeep's wife Upasana, who is believed to be eight months pregnant, in tears and claiming both she and Sandeep were beaten up, and that they could not do anything.

Police have said the accused are Ravindra, Manmohan, and Aadesh (Manmohan's son).

"Accused arrived at the young man's house... they began hurling abuses at the uncle and, when Sandeep objected, accused began fighting," deputy superintendent of police Shailendra Bajpai was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Upasana, an eight-month-pregnant woman, attempted to stop the fight but was beaten by the accused, causing her to faint. Her husband then raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to come to her aid," Bajpai added.

The top cop said the video that emerged online had been shot by a neighbour and that action was taken against the accused once the video was confirmed. He also said there are some 'misleading elements' in the video that needed to be investigated.

