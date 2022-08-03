Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth ₹125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.

Gorakhpur took long strides on the development front in the last five years, he said. And today, the city has roads as wide as those in Delhi and Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath added.

Gorakhpur now has AIIMS, the fertilizer factory has started, the BRD Medical College has a super specialty block, the city has a zoo, Ramgarh Tal is luring tourists from across the state and the airport is located near the city, he said.

The city has good connectivity and infrastructure facilities have increased, he said.

Earlier public programmes used to be postponed during the monsoon but today we have a big Baba Gambhirnath auditorium to hold meetings and conferences, Yogi Adityanath added.

The city is connected with neighbouring areas with four-lane roads, he said, adding that visitors are mesmerised after witnessing its development.

Earlier, posting of officers and employees in Gorakhpur was considered a punishment but today Gorakhpur has got rid of the past identity and moving fast on the path of development, he said.

“Youths are moving ahead in all fields and earning laurels. Electric bus service has started, it will connect the satellite towns as well,” he said.

“We have to make Gorakhpur the most beautiful city by turning it into a centre of employment, health education and trade,” he said.

