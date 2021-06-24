One dead as two-storey building collapses

One person died and another was injured when a two-storey building collapsed, in River Bank Colony, on Wednesday morning. UP law minister Brijesh Pathak rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and directed officials to give all possible help to family members.

The incident was reported at around 7am, when the two-storey building came down with a shattering noise. “Initially, we failed to sense the situation. We just heard a loud sound, followed by the thick cloud of dust. It was then we realised that the building had collapsed. We informed the police at once,” a local said.

On getting information, district magistrate and police from Wazirganj police station and SDRF rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. According to the police, the building was in a dilapidated condition and its condition further deteriorated following recent rain. In the incident, the house owner Gyani Trivedi, who was staying along with his nephew, Gaurav Trivedi, got badly injured. The duo was rushed to the trauma centre where Gaurav succumbed and Gyani’s condition was stated to be critical.

Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, who reached the spot, said that the building was in a dilapidated condition. He directed the officials concerned to carry out the rescue operations.