One held from Delhi for ‘providing’ UP home guards exam paper on Telegram

The district police have arrested a 27-year-old Delhi resident accused of operating a Telegram channel ‘Exam Paper Wallah’ and allegedly claiming to provide the Uttar Pradesh home guards recruitment examination paper before the test. During the investigation, police traced digital footprints linked to the Telegram channel and identified the accused. (For Representation)

Shivmangal Singh, Hussainganj police station house officer, said the accused, identified as Prakash Mishra, was arrested from his residence in Delhi’s Mohan Garden area following an investigation by the Hussainganj police station and the central zone surveillance team.

“The case dates back to April 24, when officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board flagged suspicious activity during social media monitoring. Investigators found messages circulated through a Telegram channel named Exam Paper Wallah, claiming that question papers for the UP Home Guards Enrolment-2025 written examination could be made available before the exam,” read details shared by the Lucknow Police.

Police said the messages were designed to create panic and confusion among candidates while allegedly seeking monetary gains by exploiting aspirants. Authorities said the accused had no authorised access to examination material and used social media platforms to mislead candidates.

An FIR was registered at Hussainganj police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance, 2024.

“During the investigation, police traced digital footprints linked to the Telegram channel and identified Mishra as one of the individuals allegedly involved in operating it. He was arrested late on Tuesday night from his Delhi residence and brought to Lucknow for further legal proceedings,” the SHO added.