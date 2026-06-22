One killed in celebratory fire at wedding in UP’s Fatehpur, 4 injured: Police

A 50-year-old man was killed while four others got injured at a wedding during a celebratory gunshot firing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district late on Sunday night, police said.

The shot struck five people present at the venue and among them was Dheeraj Nishad, 50, who succumbed to his injuries. (Image sourced from Getty)

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The incident took place in Lamheta village while wedding rituals were underway. A first information report (FIR) has been registered.

​According to police, a youth, identified as Sumit Tiwari, a resident of a neighboring village who had come to attend the wedding, allegedly aimed a firearm at a drone hovering over the venue.

​”Initial investigation and interrogation revealed that the youth was trying to target a drone with his gun. When some onlookers intervened and stopped him, he attempted to lower the weapon. The gun accidentally went off while he was placing it on the ground, triggering the incident,” SP Manglik said.

The shot struck five people present at the venue and among them was Dheeraj Nishad, 50, a resident of Augasi village in Banda district, who succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead at the local government hospital.

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Four others, identified as Kamta Raidas, a local, and wedding guests Haripal, Rahul and Jagatpal, were injured in the firing. They were later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) in Kanpur for treatment. Police said their condition is stable.

Senior police officers, including superintendent of police (SP) Fatehpur, Abhimanyu Manglik said the deceased person’s family was informed and a case had been registered.