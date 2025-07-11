One-way traffic begins on Prayagraj–Varanasi route for Kanwar Yatra

With the beginning of the auspicious month of Shravan and expected surge in Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, authorities have made significant traffic arrangements to ensure their safety and smooth movement. Kanwariyas collecting the holy Ganga water at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj on the first Sawan day on July 11. (HT photo)

As part of the plan, the Prayagraj–Varanasi highway will operate as a one-way route while a route diversion for heavy vehicles comes into effect from Friday. Both the one-way system and diversions will remain in force until August 9, said officials.

According to ACP (traffic) Kuldeep Singh, from July 11 to August 9, all traffic on the left lane of the Grand Trunk Road—from Jawahar Alopibagh Chungi in Prayagraj to the Bhiti border near Varanasi—will be completely restricted. “This step has been taken to accommodate the large number of Kanwariyas expected during the yatra,” he added.

Additionally, a special diversion originally planned for Monday, July 14, will now begin at 10 pm on July 12 and remain in effect until 10 pm on July 15, covering the first major Shravan Monday.

As part of the safety measures, Shastri Bridge in Prayagraj will be completely closed to heavy vehicles and roadways buses for the next month. As a result, buses arriving from Varanasi will enter Prayagraj via Handia, Sahson and Phaphamau while buses from Jaunpur will follow the Phoolpur–Sahson–Phaphamau route. Likewise, goods vehicles involved in loading or unloading within city limits will use the Dhumanganj and Phaphamau corridors.

Officials have also announced a strict no-entry rule for all heavy commercial vehicles during the diversion period, with exemptions only for essential services. All vehicle passes issued earlier will remain suspended until further notice.

The traffic police have urged commuters to cooperate with the revised traffic plan and follow official advisories to avoid inconvenience and ensure a safe passage for Kanwar Yatra participants.

Alternative routes for heavy vehicles

To ease congestion and ensure smooth passage for pilgrims, heavy vehicles will be rerouted through longer but safer paths:

Kanpur to Varanasi: Vehicles will be diverted via Ramadevi, George Town, Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad Marg, Badarka, Achalganj, Bighapur, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and finally to Varanasi. Return traffic will follow the same route.

From Kaushambi: Vehicles will exit the Prayagraj bypass at the Soraon cut and proceed via Bhupia Mau (Pratapgarh), Mughra Badshahpur, and Machhlishahr.

From Lucknow: Heavy commercial traffic will be routed through Rae Bareli, Salon, Pratapgarh, and Jaunpur.

From Pratapgarh: Vehicles will travel via Machhlishahr and Jaunpur.

From Rewa to Varanasi: The designated route runs through Mangawan, Hanumana, and Mirzapur.

From Rewa to Lucknow/Kanpur: Vehicles will travel via Chitrakoot, Banda, Chaudagra, and Fatehpur.

From Chitrakoot: Vehicles will pass through Rajapur, Kaushambi, and Kokhraj.