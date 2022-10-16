Ongoing development works will give new identity to Etah: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said state’s Etah district is now getting a new identity through development works under way and has a tourism potential that will be visible in days to come. Yogi, who was in Etah on Sunday, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 255 projects worth over ₹420 crore there.

Later, addressing a gathering, he said upcoming thermal project and medical college will give new heights to Etah’s development and instructed the district administration to open a new skill development centre there to make the local youth employable.

The CM also distributed certificates to various beneficiaries for various welfare schemes of the state and the central governments. He inspected Jawahar Thermal Project in Etah and expressed hope that first unit will be operational by March 2023.

Speaking about the project, Yogi said, “The thermal power plant at a cost of about ₹12,300 crore will give a boost to electricity generation and Etah will get recognition as the district providing power supply to other places. The plant will generate employment opportunities for the youth.”

He said Jalesar town of Etah district is known for its bells without which every ritual remains incomplete and it is also providing the grand bell for the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya. After having night stay at the circuit house in Aligarh, the CM reached Etah on Sunday morning and attended various meetings and events. He then flew back to the state capital.