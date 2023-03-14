Online sale of medicines needs to be checked, demand chemists

Online sale of medicines is a risk for patients, and it should be checked, said Suresh Kumar, president, Lucknow Chemists Association (LCA) on Tuesday.

(Pic for representation)

Addressing the felicitation function organised by LCA for newly elected office bearers of Lucknow Vyapaar Mandal, a traders’ body, Kumar said, “The Drug and Cosmetic Act does not mention anything on the online trade of medicines and even then, this method is running in a big way in the country. How can one expect the online sales companies to advise patients about the correct dose of medicines just as a retail chemist does at the shop after reading the prescription.”

LCA general secretary Harish Shah and spokesperson Mayank Rastogi said sale of misbranded and duplicate medicines can be checked at the retail shops but not in online delivery system.

“Even the delivery person does not know whether the medicine inside the box is genuine or fake. The online delivery companies do not take any responsibility,” said Rachit Rastogi, senior vice president and Vikas Rastogi, spokesperson (retail) of the LCA.

President of Lucknow Vyapaar Mandal, Amarnath Mishra said the traders’ association will support the LCA demands.