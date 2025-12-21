Online stock market investment scam busted, six arrested in Shahjahanpur

The Shahjahanpur police have arrested six individuals, including an MBA graduate and three former MCom and BCom students. for allegedly duping online stock market investors of crores of rupees with promises of triple returns on their investments, officials said on Saturday. The accused lured investors with promises of triple returns. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Those arrested on Friday were identified as Tinkle Gupta, Pranjal Saxena alias Pulkit, Nihal Saxena alias Kunal, Deepanshu, Siddhant Mishra alias Jhamman and Rohit Rathore.

According to the police, the gang was running the fraudulent operation by operating a bogus call centre from a house located on the road leading to Sthan Khandar in Jalalabad town of Shahjahanpur district. The mastermind of the racket, Tinkle Gupta, is an MBA graduate.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi said the fraud came to light through the Pratibha Portal, a cybercrime monitoring system that displays the location of suspicious mobile numbers on a digital map. Acting on a suspicious number flagged on the portal, the police traced it to the fake call centre.

“The scamsters lured investors with promises of triple returns, sent them a link, and extracted money via QR codes while showing profits on a fake website,” Dwivedi further said.

Dwivedi added that the gang, whose network extended to Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, and other states, instructed investors to bring in additional funds from others before diverting the money to different accounts. Several complaints have been registered against them in other states as well.

Using the portal, the police also identified a complainant who had been cheated of ₹3 lakh by the company. After collecting inputs and conducting surveillance for four to five days, a police team carried out a raid on Friday and arrested six accused, including the gang leader. The SP said the accused were living a lavish lifestyle using the money obtained through fraud.

During the raid, police seized a large quantity of equipment and assets used in the fraud, including 69 laptops, an SUV, four motorcycles, a bank QR code, 10 mobile phones, four Wi-Fi internet setups, 26 new SIM cards, 10 active SIM cards, and two cheque books.

Police said around 10 to 12 employees were working at the fake call centre at the time of the operation. The investigation is ongoing to identify additional victims and trace the money trail. The SP also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for the police team involved in cracking the case.

(With agency inputs)