Only 33 active cases in Lucknow

: State capital on Sunday slipped to seventh place in terms of active cases under treatment. The city has now 33 active cases. Among the districts having active cases, Prayagraj is on the first place with 56 cases, followed by Mainpuri 53, Kushinagar 52, Mathura 44, Gautam Budha Nagar and Kanpur 35 each. Rae Bareilly also has 33 active cases, according to the state health department data.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow stands at 98.87%. The city has so far reported a total 238577 Covid cases and of them 2,35,893 have recovered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Uttar Pradesh, 52 districts reported zero fresh cases while the remaining had below five new cases where maximum four were reported from Sultanpur, the data said.

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, the state reported no fatality while 36 new Covid cases were reported in the state, it said. On July 26 also, no fresh fatality was reported, but this was for the first time this year that no fresh deaths were reported for two consecutive days.

Active Covid cases under treatment in UP came below 700 on Sunday as 76 more patients recovered from infection during the day. State has now 664 active cases. “In all, 36 new Covid cases were reported, and 76 patients recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.6%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.