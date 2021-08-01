Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Only 33 active cases in Lucknow
lucknow news

Only 33 active cases in Lucknow

: State capital on Sunday slipped to seventh place in terms of active cases under treatment
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:55 PM IST
HT Image

: State capital on Sunday slipped to seventh place in terms of active cases under treatment. The city has now 33 active cases. Among the districts having active cases, Prayagraj is on the first place with 56 cases, followed by Mainpuri 53, Kushinagar 52, Mathura 44, Gautam Budha Nagar and Kanpur 35 each. Rae Bareilly also has 33 active cases, according to the state health department data.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow stands at 98.87%. The city has so far reported a total 238577 Covid cases and of them 2,35,893 have recovered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Uttar Pradesh, 52 districts reported zero fresh cases while the remaining had below five new cases where maximum four were reported from Sultanpur, the data said.

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, the state reported no fatality while 36 new Covid cases were reported in the state, it said. On July 26 also, no fresh fatality was reported, but this was for the first time this year that no fresh deaths were reported for two consecutive days.

Active Covid cases under treatment in UP came below 700 on Sunday as 76 more patients recovered from infection during the day. State has now 664 active cases. “In all, 36 new Covid cases were reported, and 76 patients recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 98.6%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP