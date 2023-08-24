Op ‘Trinetra’ helped solve 295 incidents of crime in 45 days in U.P.

Operation ‘Trinetra’ (third eye), U.P. DGP Vijaya Kumar’s initiative to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at strategic locations in all 75 districts of the state to curb crime, helped work out 295 crime incidents in the past 45 days since July 10 when the initiative was launched.

It was U.P. DGP ’s initiative to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations in all 75 districts of the state to curb crime. (For Representation)

Under it, already installed cameras at private installations were also linked to the police surveillance system. Sharing further details, the DGP said the CCTV cameras helped work out at least 17 cases of murders, 52 of dacoity and robbery, 12 of kidnapping, eight of rape and molestation, 171 incidents of embezzlement and thefts as well as 35 incidents of other crime.

“Under Operation ‘Trinetra’ till now, the state police have installed over 3.36 lakh cameras bringing several strategic locations and crime hotspots under round-the-clock video surveillance. If a crime gets recorded on camera, it becomes easier to identify and trace the offenders. In the last few days, several cases were worked out within 24-36 hours because the event was captured by the cameras,” the DGP said.

As per him, a total of 93,878 CCTV cameras were installed at 73,519 places in the entire state before July 10 when this operation was launched. He said these cameras’ focus was changed towards roadside from where large area could be covered. Kumar said as many as 2,42, 505 new CCTV cameras were installed at 1.15, 846 strategic locations in the state.

“All together at least 3,36,383 CCTV cameras have been installed at 1,189, 365 strategic locations in the state,” he added. In a press note shared with the media, police officials said the operation was launched by the DGP in compliance with CM Yogi Adityanath’s directions to control crime and maintain law and order in the state, ensure women’s safety, quality disclosure of crimes as soon as possible and increasing the sense of trust towards the police.

Under the initiative, CCTV cameras were installed at important intersections, trisection, parks, hotels, guesthouses, schools, colleges, factories, bullion shops, business establishments, banks, customer service centres, petrol pumps, mobile towers and liquor shops.

The live monitoring of these CCTV cameras was directly done from the control room installed at the police station. The DGP said a portal had been created by the technical services headquarters for monitoring the campaign. He said a daily review of the campaign was being done by the additional director general of police, Railways, and he himself was supervising the drive.