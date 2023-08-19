Oppn leaders flay Debroy over ‘new Constitution’ remark

Lucknow: Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh on Friday assailed Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, over advocating a new Constitution.

In a post on X (formerly twitter,) BSP chief Mayawati said advocating a new Constitution in the country by Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, in his article was an open violation of his jurisdiction and the central government must take immediate cognizance and action, so that no one dared to talk like this again.

The Constitution of the country was a guarantee for its 140-crore poor, backward and neglected people of being humanistic and egalitarian, which was not liked by the selfish, narrow-minded, casteist elements. They talked about turning it into anti-people and pro- rich. To oppose this was everyone’s responsibility, she said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party national general secretary, Swami Prasad Maurya also criticised Debroy.

In a post on X, Jayant said, “I don’t think the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister is entitled to express any ‘personal views. He has an audience at the highest levels and only due to his current post and responsibilities”.

In a separate post, Maurya said people demanding a new Constitution and Hindu nation was an anti-national act. Strict legal action should be taken immediately against people who talked like this. The Indian Constitution was a symbol of feelings, faith, respect and self-respect of 140 crore people of the country. Those who talked about changing the Constitution must come out of their disgusting and cheap mentality and take care of the unity and integrity of the nation, he said.

Earlier, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister had distanced itself from Bibek Debroy’s remark made in an opinion piece where he called for a ‘new Constitution’ after pointing out that the present one carried the colonial legacy with it.