Opposition slams government over cancellation of NET exam

LUCKNOW: The opposition party leaders took potshots at the union government over the integrity of the UGC NET examination being compromised. The matter was handed over to the CBI for further investigation after the cancellation of the June 18 examination on Wednesday. Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh. (File photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on X said, “And now after the news of irregularities, the UGC-NET exam has also been cancelled. Under the BJP rule, the paper mafia is rigging every exam, one after the other. This could be someone’s big conspiracy against the country.”

Yadav wants people to understand the deeper implications. “If the police recruitment exam paper is leaked, law and order will not improve, leading to continued unrest and instability in the country and state. If there is fraud in the NEET exam, honest people will not be able to become doctors which leads to the shortage of doctors and dishonest people will become a threat to patients’ lives. With the UGC-NET exam not being held, the existing shortage of teachers will worsen. This shortage will hinder the country’s mental development, which will prove very detrimental in the long run.”

SP chief further wrote, “Due to all of this, the administration as well as the health and education systems will be ruined. This could be a conspiracy against the administration and human resources of our country, which will have far-reaching negative consequences.” Yadav demanded that the matter should be investigated rigorously under court supervision and the culprits should be given the harshest punishment.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s social media post read, “The BJP government’s corruption and laxity are harmful to the youth. After the news of a scam in the NEET exam, now the NET exam has also been canceled due to the fear of irregularities. Will accountability be fixed now? Will the education minister take responsibility for this laxity?”