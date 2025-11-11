Opposition to Vande Mataram biggest obstacle to national unity: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that opposition to ‘Vande Mataram’ was the biggest barrier to national unity, stressing that no sect, religion, or caste could be greater than the nation. “Our foremost goal must be nation first. When the nation stands united, we all stand united,” Adityanath said while speaking after launching the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Yatra’ in the Kursi assembly constituency as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed cheques and certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes. (PTI)

Urging people to identify those who eagerly seek benefits from government schemes but refuse to sing ‘Vande Mataram’, the CM said: “Such elements weaken the fabric of unity and must be rejected. Casteism, nepotism, regionalism, religious divisions, and the mindset that pits brother against brother or caste against caste have no place in a united India.”

Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 254 development projects worth ₹1,734 crore in Barabanki. He also distributed cheques and certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes and felicitated winners of different competitions. Earlier, he inspected several stalls showcasing local initiatives.

“Even today, there are people who live and prosper in India but refuse to sing ‘Vande Mataram’. Recognize their intentions; they are actually opposing Bharat Mata. This hymn is a tribute to the Motherland, an expression of heartfelt devotion. By worshipping the three divine forms, Maa Durga, Maa Saraswati and Maa Lakshmi, we have drawn the strength to advance India and Indianness. Every citizen must contribute to strengthening nationalism by embracing ‘Vande Mataram’,” he said.

He said the song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, later popularised by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and sung by revolutionaries on their way to the gallows, symbolises India’s unity and integrity. “It is unfortunate that some still oppose this sacred song; such opposition has no place in our society,” he added.

Yogi said the current year holds special significance as it marks the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal icon Birsa Munda, the 150th year of Vande Mataram’s composition, and 75 years of the Indian Constitution, presented to the Constituent Assembly by Dr BR Ambedkar on November 26, 1949. “The year began with the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and will culminate with the saffron flag flying atop the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Adityanath said.

Reflecting on India’s history, the CM said both the Mughal and British periods sought to break India’s unity.

The British had declared their plan to grant independence while allowing princely states to either join India or Pakistan, or remain independent. “It was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, who united 563 princely states and became the true architect of modern India. When the Nawab of Junagadh and the Nizam of Hyderabad refused to join the Republic, Sardar Patel gave them a choice: either cooperate or face the consequences. Ultimately, both fled to Pakistan,” the chief minister said.

Warning against repeating the mistakes of history, the CM said that India did not fall under foreign rule by chance. “Invaders divided us, created caste-based armies, and weakened our strength. Later, they posed as well-wishers but came only to enslave us. History teaches us valuable lessons; we must draw inspiration from its golden chapters and work towards a brighter, stronger future,” he said.

The CM said that in the past 11 years under PM Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed remarkable progress. He recalled that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first to honour Sardar Patel by declaring October 31 as a national celebration. PM Modi institutionalised it as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, he added.

“The double-engine government is restoring the grandeur of Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual and cultural heritage, including Naimisharanya, Deva Sharif, and Mahadeva, and developing corridors at Lodheshwar Mahadev and Gola Gokarannath. Simultaneously, major initiatives are underway to develop Mathura-Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, Shuktirtha, and Vidur Kuti, combining heritage conservation with modern development,” Adityanath said.

‘Tribute to Barabanki’s freedom legacy’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the ancestral residence of Barabanki’s son, KD Singh Babu, is being transformed into a grand museum to honour the region’s contribution to the freedom movement.

Praising progressive farmers, the CM said their innovation in diverse agricultural sectors and successful farmer producer organisations (FPOs) have become an inspiration for others and are transforming rural livelihoods. He noted that while the GST on synthetic menthol remains at 18%, the GST on agricultural produce has been reduced to just 5% to support farmers and boost agricultural profitability.

New corridors, employment zones

Highlighting the state’s industrial progress, the chief minister said an industrial area is being developed on 232 acres in Kandahi village near Ram Sanehi Ghat, while an industrial corridor is coming up on 220 hectares in Haidergarh, near the Purvanchal Expressway. “When industry and progressive farming come together, both income and employment rise,” he said.

Adityanath further announced that Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Industrial and Employment Zones will be established on at least 100 acres in every district of UP. These zones, he said, will serve as hubs for entrepreneurship, skill development, and local employment generation.